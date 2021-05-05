Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $6,160,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 5,080.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

NYSEARCA:UDOW opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $143.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.97.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

