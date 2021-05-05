Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $661,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $216.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

