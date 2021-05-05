Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of -86.64 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3712 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

