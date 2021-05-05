Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 27449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

In other Canada Silver Cobalt Works news, Director Dianne Tookenay sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$43,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,000.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the castle mine covering 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses located in Ontario.

