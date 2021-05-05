Canaccord Genuity Increases HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target to $24.00

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.68 million, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in HealthStream by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

