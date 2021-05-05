Canaccord Genuity Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,306.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,191.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,922.44. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

