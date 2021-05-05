Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Announces Earnings Results

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of CWH traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. 41,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,819. Camping World has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 23,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $913,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,933 shares of company stock valued at $43,047,926. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

