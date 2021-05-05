Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Camping World has decreased its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $14,053,971.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,029,933 shares of company stock valued at $43,047,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

