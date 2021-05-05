Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.
Camping World has decreased its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of CWH stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.
In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $14,053,971.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,029,933 shares of company stock valued at $43,047,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
