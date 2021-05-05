Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Camping World worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after buying an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Camping World by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $7,450,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,933 shares of company stock valued at $43,047,926. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CWH opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.