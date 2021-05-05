Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) is Exor Capital LLP’s Largest Position

Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,120,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,088 shares during the period. Cameco makes up 21.2% of Exor Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Exor Capital LLP owned about 2.80% of Cameco worth $184,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 221.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 407,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,072,542. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,918,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

