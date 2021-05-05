Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

