Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce $160.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. Calix reported sales of $119.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $629.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $633.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $703.30 million, with estimates ranging from $701.60 million to $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.48.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.21 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $48.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

