Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 20th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,562. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.91.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
