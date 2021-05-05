Calamos Global Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of CGO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,230. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.