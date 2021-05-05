Calamos Global Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of CGO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,230. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.