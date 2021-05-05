CaixaPay (CXP) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00262317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $652.36 or 0.01137393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.25 or 0.00725735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,385.47 or 1.00051809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

