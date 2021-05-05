CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target increased by Barclays from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.70.

Shares of CACI opened at $263.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.79. CACI International has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $266.31. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in CACI International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 2,242.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in CACI International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

