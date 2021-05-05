Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CBT traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. Cabot has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

