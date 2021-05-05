Cable One (CABO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by ($2.14). The firm had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $45 EPS for the current fiscal year and $48 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,752.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,687.00 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,807.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,957.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.53.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,034.50.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

