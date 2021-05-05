BZEdge Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $122.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00069991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00264692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.37 or 0.01146160 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.52 or 0.00741407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,425.07 or 0.99819671 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

