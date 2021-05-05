Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.50

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 43592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on BYRN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bradley Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 209.22% and a negative return on equity of 233.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

