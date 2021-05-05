BWX Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BWX Technologies stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.82. 3,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,781. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $205,752 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

