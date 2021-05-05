BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 9th

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BWX Technologies stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

BWXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $205,752. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

