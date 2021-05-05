Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.12

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.