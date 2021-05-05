Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. Bruker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.820-1.870 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.11.

Bruker stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.01. 492,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,693. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

