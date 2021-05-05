Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $53.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

