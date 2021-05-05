Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Brown & Brown has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

