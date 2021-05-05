Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

