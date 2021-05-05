Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.16% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.
Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41.
About Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
