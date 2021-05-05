Brokers Set Expectations for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE MRK opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.