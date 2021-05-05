Brokers Offer Predictions for Waste Management, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Management in a report released on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.26 and its 200 day moving average is $119.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $141.31.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

