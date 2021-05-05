Brokers Issue Forecasts for LivaNova PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of LivaNova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

LIVN stock opened at $83.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in LivaNova by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,973,000 after acquiring an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $1,457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

