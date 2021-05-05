Brokers Issue Forecasts for Byline Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

BY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $892.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.