Brokerages Set Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Target Price at $23.00

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 565,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $892.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after acquiring an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after buying an additional 53,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

