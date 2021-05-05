Brokerages Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) PT at $66.00

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 33,940 shares of company stock worth $1,784,925 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $1,904,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $1,813,000. Freed Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 81.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.42. 472,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,689. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

