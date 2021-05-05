Brokerages Set ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT at $48.65

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after buying an additional 2,377,945 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,529 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. 24,725,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,194,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.