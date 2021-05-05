Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Target Price at GBX 1,845.15

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDSB. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up GBX 7.42 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,315.62 ($17.19). The stock had a trading volume of 10,140,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The firm has a market cap of £102.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,351.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,289.29. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.33%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.