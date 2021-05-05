Brokerages Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) PT at GBX 716.78

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 716.78 ($9.36).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Redrow alerts:

In other news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

Shares of LON RDW traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 690.20 ($9.02). 1,012,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,685. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 707.20 ($9.24). The firm has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 653.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 562.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.