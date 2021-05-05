Brokerages Set PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) PT at $18.20

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PQG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other PQ Group news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PQG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.48. 8,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. PQ Group has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

