Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT at $43.71

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,934,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,029 shares of company stock worth $9,157,704.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. 1,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,827. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

