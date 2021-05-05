Brokerages Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) PT at GBX 3,309.33

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,309.33 ($43.24).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 544 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,696.

Shares of LON DGE traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,240 ($42.33). 2,231,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,712. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,319 ($43.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £75.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,952.55.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

