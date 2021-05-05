Brokerages Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce sales of $838.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $880.14 million and the lowest is $752.41 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $476.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,369. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

