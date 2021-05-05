Brokerages Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. 56.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 37,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,434. The company has a market capitalization of $507.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.20 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

