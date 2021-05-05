Brokerages Expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Announce $1.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.62. LPL Financial reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $9.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LPL Financial.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,926. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day moving average of $117.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $19,964,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 85,887 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.