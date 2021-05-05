Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.30 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

