Brokerages Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FGBI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of FGBI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

