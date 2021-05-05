Brokerages Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to post sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.90. 2,789,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 114.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $189.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.66 and its 200 day moving average is $163.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 79.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $6,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

