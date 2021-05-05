Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.02 Million

Analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report $47.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.24 million to $47.80 million. Camden National reported sales of $46.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $186.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.13 million to $190.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $184.81 million, with estimates ranging from $176.92 million to $192.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.52. 1,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

