Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,457. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $477.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

