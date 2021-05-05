Brokerages Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $484.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

NYSE AR opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 93.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.