Brokerages Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The Gap reported earnings per share of ($2.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $96,752.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,817.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,628 shares of company stock valued at $14,100,141. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Gap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 149,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

