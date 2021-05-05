Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. Getty Realty posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.78. 207,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,672. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Getty Realty by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.